Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €53.00 by Nord/LB

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.75 ($75.00).

ETR VNA traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €57.82 ($68.02). The stock had a trading volume of 851,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 52-week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company’s fifty day moving average is €53.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.85.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

