VouchForMe (IPL) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. VouchForMe has a market cap of $176,841.42 and $143.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00049376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00014535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.10 or 0.00834474 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.