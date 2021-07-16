VR Advisory Services Ltd Grows Position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,709 shares during the period. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria makes up 1.0% of VR Advisory Services Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. VR Advisory Services Ltd owned about 0.78% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRESY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.44. 1,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,222. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.55.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.92 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Profile

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRESY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.