VR Advisory Services Ltd Purchases New Shares in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)

VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fusion Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.93. 5,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,884. Fusion Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

