VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.32). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings of ($4.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VYNE. Zacks Investment Research cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VYNE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 12,500 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,988,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,378 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 121,744 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $725,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.73. 14,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,166. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $140.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

