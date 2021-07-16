VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.32). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings of ($4.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VYNE. Zacks Investment Research cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VYNE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 12,500 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,988,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,378 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 121,744 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $725,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.73. 14,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,166. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $140.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.