Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 67,800 Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Frequency Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

In related news, insider Quentin Mccubbin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $88,500.00. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FREQ opened at $7.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.49. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 122.12%. Research analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

