Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $556,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $500,000.

GBRGU stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.45. Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

