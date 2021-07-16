Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 31,681 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 356,688 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Exelixis by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Exelixis by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXEL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $191,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,028 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,974. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.