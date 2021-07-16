Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 60,000 Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNACU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,052,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,095,000. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,228,000.

Get Group Nine Acquisition alerts:

GNACU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Group Nine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Nine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.