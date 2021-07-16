Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 34,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSK. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Shares of FSK opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.03 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.