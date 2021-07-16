Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 69,600 Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Poema Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Poema Global in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Poema Global during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Poema Global in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Poema Global in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000.

PPGHU stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Poema Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

