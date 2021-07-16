Walleye Trading LLC Has $102,000 Position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Walleye Trading LLC cut its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,119 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at $11,680,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at $3,971,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 663,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,724,417.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,386,726 shares of company stock worth $14,522,270. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $440.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

