Walleye Trading LLC Takes Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 656,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 286,075 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Agenus by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Agenus by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 763,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 592,795 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Agenus by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.62. Agenus Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

