Warburg Research Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €103.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €91.93 ($108.15).

ETR:DAI opened at €73.18 ($86.09) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €76.20. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €36.50 ($42.94) and a fifty-two week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

