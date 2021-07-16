Warburg Research Reiterates €33.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EVK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.27 ($36.79).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €29.18 ($34.33) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €28.85.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

