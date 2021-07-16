Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Trading 3.4% Higher

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.45 and last traded at $31.32. 4,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 475,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 301.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,791,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,693,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Washington Federal by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,785,000 after purchasing an additional 597,517 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Washington Federal by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,226,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after purchasing an additional 491,895 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Washington Federal by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 268,342 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.