Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $147.89

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $147.89 and last traded at $142.64, with a volume of 119151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $1,478,187.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,941,074.73. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,344,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,297,000 after buying an additional 221,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after buying an additional 159,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after buying an additional 103,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,945,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.