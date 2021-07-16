wave edu coin Price Tops $0.0009 (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. wave edu coin has a total market capitalization of $128,078.40 and approximately $157.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded up 167.5% against the dollar. One wave edu coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00105421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00145672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,697.56 or 0.99667800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

wave edu coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com

wave edu coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using U.S. dollars.

