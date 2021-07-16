Waves Enterprise (WEST) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.85 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 24% against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $16.85 million and approximately $328,090.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00102998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00145258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,441.31 or 1.00149475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.