Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $286.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 3.13. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $209.12 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $310.57.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.57.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,590,692. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

