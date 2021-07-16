Wealth Alliance Acquires 319 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,474,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Zoetis by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,470 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zoetis by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after acquiring an additional 968,926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after buying an additional 912,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 196.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,729,000 after buying an additional 584,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.21.

Shares of ZTS traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.40. 10,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,126. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.59. The company has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $202.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

