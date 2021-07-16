Wealth Alliance Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 51.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after buying an additional 3,971,473 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after buying an additional 5,957,633 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,573,000 after purchasing an additional 625,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,607,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,005,000 after purchasing an additional 191,666 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

Shares of FIS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,613. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $92.37 billion, a PE ratio of -391.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.