Wealth Alliance Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,627.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,462. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,466.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,659.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total value of $7,792,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,646.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $165,473,488. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

