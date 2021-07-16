Wealth Alliance Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.96.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.63. The stock had a trading volume of 186,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,553,514. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $192.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $5,036,564.50. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

