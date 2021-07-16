Wealth Alliance Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wealth Alliance lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.07.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.47. 33,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,869. The company has a market capitalization of $161.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $146.21 and a one year high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

