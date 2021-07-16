Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $710,000 Stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,630 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $6,926,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRSAU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

