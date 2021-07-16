Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $219,000 in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRPMU. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,000,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,160,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,434,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,336,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRPMU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.07. 13,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,818. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

