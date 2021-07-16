Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $617,000 in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBCPU. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,725,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth $21,870,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at $11,077,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at $9,890,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at $9,365,000.

TBCPU stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 305,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,521. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

