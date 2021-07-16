Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $192,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGACU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 2,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,220. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

