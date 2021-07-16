Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes $508,000 Position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $109,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,349. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

