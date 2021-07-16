Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes Position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,971,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,961,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,910,000.

FMIVU traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.96. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,889. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. Forum Merger IV Co. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

