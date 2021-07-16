Webcoin (WEB) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Webcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Webcoin has traded 50.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Webcoin has a market capitalization of $48,546.33 and approximately $9.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00048914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.75 or 0.00834645 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Webcoin

Webcoin (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today . The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Webcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

