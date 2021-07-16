Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Navient (NAVI)

Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/9/2021 – Navient had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Navient was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

7/2/2021 – Navient had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $15.50 to $17.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Navient was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Navient have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. It remains focused on leveraging asset recovery & processing businesses to boost top line. The company continues to undertake cost-control efforts, which are likely to support its bottom-line growth. Moreover, introduction of new products and investments in technology platform bodes well for the company. Improving economic conditions and rising high school admissions might aid Navient. However, Navient continues struggling with litigation burden due to practices in handling a large number of student loans. These matters make us apprehensive about the company’s prospects to some extent. High debt burden is a matter of concern.”

6/10/2021 – Navient had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $20.14 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Navient Co alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Navient by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 125,515 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,199,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 62,010 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Navient by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 76,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 57,936 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.