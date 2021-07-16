Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Cut by Springhouse Capital Management LP

Springhouse Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 7.6% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Springhouse Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 251.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,299,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,174,000 after acquiring an additional 146,427 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 653,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,490,586. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $183.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Argus raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

