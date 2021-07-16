Wendel Crosby Sells 5,000 Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) Stock

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) VP Wendel Crosby sold 5,000 shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $50,450.00.

USAP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. 28,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,487. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.89 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 14.00%. Equities analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the first quarter worth $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the first quarter worth $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the first quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

