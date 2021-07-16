Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$45.97 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WDO. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.63.

Shares of WDO opened at C$12.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.47. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.78 and a 12 month high of C$15.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total transaction of C$1,008,317.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$666,705.60. Also, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$487,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,809,678.64.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.