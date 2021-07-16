Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Raised to C$14.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Wesdome Gold Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.63.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$12.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.70. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.47.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$45.97 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$666,705.60. Also, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$487,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,809,678.64.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.