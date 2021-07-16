Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Raised to C$14.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Wesdome Gold Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.63.
Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$12.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.70. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.47.
In related news, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$666,705.60. Also, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$487,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,809,678.64.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.