Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 39.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.69. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

