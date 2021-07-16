Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $56.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.64. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $141,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

