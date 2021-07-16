Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

WAL opened at $97.57 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.31.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

