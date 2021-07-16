Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $828,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,479. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $160.47 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.79. The firm has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.