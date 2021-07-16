Westover Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.35 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $197.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

