Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,794,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ASML by 471.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ASML by 10.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 565,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,074,000 after acquiring an additional 52,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.00.

ASML traded down $5.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $698.34. 11,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,386. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $674.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $723.01. The firm has a market cap of $293.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

