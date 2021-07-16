WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the June 15th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WHGLY stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 53,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,607. WH Group has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.79.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

