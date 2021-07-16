WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the June 15th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
WHGLY stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 53,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,607. WH Group has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.79.
About WH Group
