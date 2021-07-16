WHALE (WHALE) Price Hits $6.49 on Exchanges

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. One WHALE coin can now be bought for $6.49 or 0.00020734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $39.42 million and $95,297.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WHALE has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00037925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00103030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00145551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,327.72 or 1.00106962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,075,703 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

