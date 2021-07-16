Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Raised to C$72.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.12% from the company’s previous close.

WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.81.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM stock traded down C$1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$55.76. 454,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,306. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.96. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$44.09 and a 12-month high of C$76.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$391.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6440588 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.