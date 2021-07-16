Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.17.

In related news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $222.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.21 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

