Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.2% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1,605.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.32.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

