Wintrust Financial Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $7.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $74.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.99. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

