Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%.

Shares of NYSE:WIT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. 25,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,090. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WIT. upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

